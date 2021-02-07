Glenview Trust Co Sells 484 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.40.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $404.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.46. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

