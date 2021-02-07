Glenview Trust Co Sells 496 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $356.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.40 and a 200-day moving average of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

