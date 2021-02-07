Glenview Trust Co Sells 754 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,278 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 29.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after acquiring an additional 611,278 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Danaher by 453.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after acquiring an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Danaher by 28.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after acquiring an additional 168,658 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $235.59 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.02. The company has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.