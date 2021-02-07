Global Digital Content Price Reaches $0.0068 (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $44,672.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

