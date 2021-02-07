Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0037 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $98,521.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00063385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.65 or 0.01128039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.56 or 0.06204138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016820 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,262,105 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.