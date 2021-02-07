GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $35,967.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,347.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.04 or 0.04122973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00392568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.01152556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00478938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00388297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00241986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021430 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

