GoByte Achieves Market Cap of $163,838.53 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $163,838.53 and $5,301.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014326 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 249.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,304,078 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

GoByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

