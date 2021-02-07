Goldcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $5.53 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $9,356.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00390003 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003695 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

