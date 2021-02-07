Goldcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $13,372.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.18 or 0.00389499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.