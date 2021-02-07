GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 98.9% higher against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $100,737.42 and approximately $56.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007922 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

