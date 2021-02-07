Golem Hits One Day Volume of $18.32 Million (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Golem has a market cap of $178.96 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golem has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

