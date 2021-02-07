Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $4,298.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

