GridCoin (GRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12,184.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $12,184.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

