Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $24.24 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,101.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.24 or 0.04087050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00390813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.01157906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.00487769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00393533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00238866 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021465 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,849,380 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

