GXChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.60 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. GXChain has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GXChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,973,474 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

