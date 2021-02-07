Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

