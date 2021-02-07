Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $15.82 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.30.

AAP stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

