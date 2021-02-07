Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 806,465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

