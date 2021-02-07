Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,444 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $648,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $623,675,000 after purchasing an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $466.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $478.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

