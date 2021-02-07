Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,865 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $237.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

