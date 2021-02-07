Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,739 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

