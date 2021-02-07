Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Takes $19.35 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 282,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,000. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.9% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $73.22 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

