Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Achieves $59.62 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $59.62 million and $3.34 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,407.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.23 or 0.04122248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.43 or 0.00389068 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.13 or 0.01145971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00475551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00386223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00239808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 353,513,929 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

