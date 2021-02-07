Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to post sales of $103.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the highest is $104.68 million. Harmonic reported sales of $78.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $455.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.90 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $499.42 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $519.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

HLIT opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,883 shares of company stock valued at $547,584. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

