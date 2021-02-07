Harmony (ONE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.33 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Harmony has a total market cap of $100.12 million and $11.33 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.20 or 0.01190725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.49 or 0.06185696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00050897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022909 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00016871 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,235,209,046 coins and its circulating supply is 9,474,135,046 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.