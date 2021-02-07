Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,516 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 449,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 274,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total value of $2,241,477.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,970.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,427,712. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $126.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

