Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 3,544 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

