Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,252 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:BBY opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

