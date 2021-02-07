Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,428 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $164,137. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

