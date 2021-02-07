Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

