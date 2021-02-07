Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,421 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $146.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.00. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

