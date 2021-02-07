Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 7,412 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.