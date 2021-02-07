Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 7,678 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.71. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.27.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

