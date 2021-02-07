Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $226.55 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

