Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.00.

NYSE GWW opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average is $376.96. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

