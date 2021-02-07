Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $158.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

