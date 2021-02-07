Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 407.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.