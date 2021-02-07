Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $90.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

