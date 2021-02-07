Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Realty Income by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Realty Income by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

