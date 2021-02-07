Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $165,625,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after buying an additional 517,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after buying an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $239.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.