Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,747,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.