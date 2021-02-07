Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Corning by 2,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Corning by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Corning by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 31,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $37.42 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 187.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

