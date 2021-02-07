Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS opened at $63.93 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

