Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $171.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.