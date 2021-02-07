Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $94.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

