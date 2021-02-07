Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after buying an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.38. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

