Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $242,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

