Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,180 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.