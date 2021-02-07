Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,920 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after acquiring an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL opened at $422.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.68 and a 200 day moving average of $390.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

