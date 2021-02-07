Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,067 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.46. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.